Five Israeli soldiers, including a high rank officer, were killed in an ambush in Jabalya Northern Gaza
185 views • 5 months ago

Five Israeli soldiers, including a high rank officer, were killed in an ambush in Jabalya Northern Gaza. 

Scenes for Israeli helicopters evacuating casualties at the time of the incident. 

Adding: 

Far right Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich prepares to officially annex the West Bank in 2025 after Trump's victory. 

Smotrich oversees settlements in the Netanyahu regime, and gave orders to his ministry to prepare for settlement. According to him, the Zionists were only one step away from declaring sovereignty over the entire west bank under Trump's first term, and they are preparing to take that step now. 

“Now the time has come to do so. I have ordered the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Settlements and the Israeli Civil Administration [in the West Bank] to begin comprehensive professional preparatory work to create the necessary infrastructure for the application of sovereignty,” he said, the Israel Hayom newspaper reported

