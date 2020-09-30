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Intactivist Billboard on I-95 South in Philadelphia
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23 views • September 30, 2020
Thanks to kind donations, this Philadelphia billboard went up on Monday, September 28, until the end of November. Millions of people will see it on I-95 South. Bloodstained Men extends their gratitude to Melissa, the state director of yourwholebaby.org of Pennsylvania, for driving out there to film this video.
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