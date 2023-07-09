King David: Any Archaeological Proof?

The Bible talks a lot about King David of Israel--he is mentioned in book the Hebrews scriptures and the New Testament. Is there any physical proof, archaeological evidence that he existed? Or, as some at Wikipedia put it, only a legend like King Arthur or Homer epic tales? Did Professor Yosef Garfinkel of Hebrew University conclude that King David ruled over fortified cities like the Bible points out? Do ancient tablets found at Mari point to the rule of King David? Does the Mesha Stele help prove that King David was real? What about the Tel Dan Stele? Does the Bible warn about false knowledge, false science, deceiving people who will not hold to scripture? Was there really a town of Ziglag that David fled to? Could there be a successor alive to King David today? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie go over these matters and discuss archaeological proofs related to King David.





