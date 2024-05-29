⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (29 May, 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (29 May 2024) ▫️ The Sever Group of Forces continues to advance into the depth of the enemy's defence. The Group inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 82nd Air Assault Brigade, 3rd Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Liptsy, Volchansk, Vilcha, Neskuchnoye, and Malaya Danilovka (Kharkov region). In addition, four counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 71st Jaeger Brigade, and the 13th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 165 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, as well as two Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations. One AFU ammunition depot was destroyed. ▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces has taken more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on the 14th, 30th, 77th, and 116th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 13th, and 31st National Guard brigades of Ukraine near Sinkovka (Kharkov region), Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Grigorovka, and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 43rd Mechanised Brigade and 3rd Detachment of the Ukrainian Border Service were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 400 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, 11 motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one French-made 155-mm TRF-1 howitzer, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers. ▫️ The Yug Group of Forces has improved the situation along the front line and hit manpower and hardware of the 79th Air Assault, 28th and 41st mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Elizavetovka, Konstantinovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic). The Russian troops repelled a counter-attack launched by an assault group of the 114th Territorial Defence Brigade. The AFU losses amounted to up to 245 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm Giatsint gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. Six AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed during the day. ▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on the 47th Mechanised, 59th, 100th motorised infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Yevgenovka, Novoaleksandrovka, and Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic). Five counter-attacks of the AFU 24th Mechanised, 1444th, 143rd, 142nd infantry, and 25th Airborne brigades' were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to up to 335 Ukrainian troops, three pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and four 122-mm D-30 howitzers. ▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces has taken more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Storozhevoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled. Up to 125 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles were neutralised. ▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces has engaged the manpower of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and the 35th Marine Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kamenskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region), Tyaginka and Chervony Mayak (Kherson region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One AFU missile and artillery ammunition depot was wiped out. ▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one uncrewed vehicle depot, aviation equipment, fuel depot for AFU military hardware, unmanned aerial vehicle assembly plant, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 118 areas during the day. ▫️Air defence systems shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force. In the past 24 hours, 31 unmanned aerial vehicles, two U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, as well as nine Grad and Olkha projectiles have been shot down. 📊 In total, 605 aircraft, 274 helicopters, 24,770 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,191 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,322 MLRS combat vehicles, 9,930 field artillery and mortar guns, and 22,093 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.

