Video from yesterday afternoon, May 23, 2024.

Thousands of Iranians chanted “Death to America!” at the mausoleum where President Ibrahim Raisi, who died in a plane crash , was buried, Fars agency reports.

It is also reported that during the day, about 3 million people came to say goodbye to the Iranian president in his hometown.

adding:

No traces of bullet impact were found on the body of Raisi’s crashed helicopter .

This was reported by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, writes IRNA.

Raisi's helicopter caught fire only after a collision with a mountain, follows from the report of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The pilot of the crashed helicopter was able to contact the pilots of two other helicopters, the department added.

adding: CREW MEMBER TESTIMONY ABOUT THE IRANIAN PRESIDENT'S HELICOPTER CRASH

✍️Written by Hikaru Kitabayashi (http://t.me/hkitabayashi)✍️

The helicopter convoy carrying the presumably assassinated president of Iran and others accompanying him consisted of three vehicles. The president's vehicle was the command helicopter. It had one helicopter flying in front and one in back and its own pilot was commander in chief. The president's helicopter was a Bell 212 whose maintenance was the responsibility of a special office of the Iranian military. Significantly, there had been no previous known accident among military Bell 212 helicopters.

According to the president's chief of staff who was flying in the third helicopter, they were given permission to fly at around 17:30 JST (Japan Standard Time) and, during the flight, the weather had been good. At around 18:00 JST, prior to reaching the Sungun copper mine, although they noticed no fog on the ground, they did see a small compact cloudy mass in front of them at the same height as the helicopter convoy's flight path. The pilot of the president's helicopter then told the other pilots to ascend above the clouds. The other pilots followed orders. The ascension was not difficult and those in the other helicopters didn’t feel any turbulence. After ascending, there were no other clouds. They advanced for about 30 seconds, when the third helicopter realized the main helicopter with the president was missing.

The remaining helicopters reached the copper mine, where there were no more clouds. They then made a U-turn to seek out the missing helicopter. They assumed there had been an emergency landing, because there was no longer any radio contact. By then, it was about 90 seconds after the helicopter convoy commander ordered them to ascend above the clouds. They circled the area a couple of times, but the area within the cloud patch was invisible to them and too risky to enter. They failed several times to make any radio contact and had no choice but to make a landing after a further 30 seconds or so at the Sungun copper mine in order to initiate an investigation. It should be noted that, during the flight, the crews of the other helicopters had continuous cell phone contact with the passengers of the president's helicopter. From the time they noticed the disappearance of the president's helicopter, though they tried calling all of these passengers, they had no luck.

After several times calling the cellphone of the captain accompanying the president, someone picked the phone. It was a cleric who had been on the president's helicopter. He said he wasn't feeling well, that he didn't know what happened, and that he didn't know where he was. All he could tell them was that he was surrounded by trees. He said he was alone and could give no information about the others.

As the copper mine had good facilities and ambulances, a search team was formed and a search started. Because of extremely adverse weather conditions at the presumed crash site, the complex geography, and the mountainous terrain of the region, as well as the presence of advanced Iranian drones equipped with SAR radar on missions in the northern Indian Ocean far from the helicopter crash site, rescue teams had to begin search operations by land.

There remains, however, a time lapse issue. An image capture by an amg-news.com article of an "Israel War Room" posting on X (https://amg-news.com/boom-evidence-is-now-appearing-indicating-the-iran-presidential-helicopter-crash-was-an-assassination-hal-turner-report/) shows an emoji of a helicopter posted at 20:58 JST, which, considering the organization doing the posting, would indicate a knowledge of the crash. Reuters later came out with an article that claimed the said emoji was posted at 21:58 but did not provide a screenshot. They also said Teheran Times posted the news at 21:44 JST and that Reuters, itself, did so at 21:42 JST. The amg-news.com screenshot, though, provides more convincing evidence that this American Eastern Standard Time Zionist organization may have had knowledge of the event approximately 40 minutes before the Iranian news media did.



