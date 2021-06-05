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Charly Lopez - "Safe"
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15 views • June 05, 2021
Song composed by Charly Lopez.
Included in the EP "Feels Good To Me" composed by Charly Lopez
www.charlylopezmusic.com
"Safe" (C. Lopez)
I am concerned
Concerned about you
'Cause I haven't heard a word from you
In the last few days, no trace
I'm feeling concerned
I hope you're ok
Please take good care
Good care of yourself
You know you're my friend
I hope you are safe
[Guitar solo]
Let me know how you feel
Don't you worry, I'm here
Are you still on lock down?
I wish I could come down
I can bring you what you need
Oh yes, indeed, just give me a ring
I'll be there first thing
Please take good care
Good care of yourself
I hope you're not hurt
I hope you are safe
I hope you are safe
I hope you're not hurt
I hope you are safe
I hope you are safe, safe, yeh
I hope you are safe, safe, yeh
I hope you are safe...
Included in the EP "Feels Good To Me" composed by Charly Lopez
www.charlylopezmusic.com
"Safe" (C. Lopez)
I am concerned
Concerned about you
'Cause I haven't heard a word from you
In the last few days, no trace
I'm feeling concerned
I hope you're ok
Please take good care
Good care of yourself
You know you're my friend
I hope you are safe
[Guitar solo]
Let me know how you feel
Don't you worry, I'm here
Are you still on lock down?
I wish I could come down
I can bring you what you need
Oh yes, indeed, just give me a ring
I'll be there first thing
Please take good care
Good care of yourself
I hope you're not hurt
I hope you are safe
I hope you are safe
I hope you're not hurt
I hope you are safe
I hope you are safe, safe, yeh
I hope you are safe, safe, yeh
I hope you are safe...
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