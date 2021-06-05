Charly Lopez - "Safe"

Song composed by Charly Lopez.

Included in the EP "Feels Good To Me" composed by Charly Lopez

www.charlylopezmusic.com



"Safe" (C. Lopez)



I am concerned

Concerned about you

'Cause I haven't heard a word from you

In the last few days, no trace

I'm feeling concerned

I hope you're ok



Please take good care

Good care of yourself

You know you're my friend

I hope you are safe



[Guitar solo]



Let me know how you feel

Don't you worry, I'm here

Are you still on lock down?

I wish I could come down



I can bring you what you need

Oh yes, indeed, just give me a ring

I'll be there first thing



Please take good care

Good care of yourself

I hope you're not hurt

I hope you are safe

I hope you are safe

I hope you're not hurt

I hope you are safe

I hope you are safe, safe, yeh

I hope you are safe, safe, yeh

I hope you are safe...