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ΣΟΚ! ΧΟΡΗΓΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΜΙΚΡΟΤΣΙΠΣ ΜΕ ΤΟ "ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ" ΤΗΣ PFIZER!
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1245 views • January 05, 2022
ΠΗΓΗ https://rumble.com/c/ORWELLITO
Ποιο χάραγμα και πράσινα αλογα...εδώ μιλάμε
για ΤΗΝ σατανικότερη επινόηση ΟΛΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΕΠΟΧΩΝ ουτως ώστε,
το κομμάτι αυτό του πληθυσμού που δεν θα αποδεκατιστεί,
θα χάσει την ψυχή του, αφού θα ελέγχεται, θα καταγράφεται και ίσως
να υπαγορεύεται η σκέψη...Άρα, τέλος η ελεύθερη βούληση και
η αυτονομία της σκέψης στον άνθρωπο...
Σας παραπέμπω και στην εξοργισμένη αντιδραση του Ντελγκάντο
όταν αρχικά εντόπισε νανοτεχνολογία στην αναθεματισμένη αυτή ένεση
https://rumble.com/vrvp86-la-quinta-columna-micro-router-pfizer-.html
(το βίντεο έχει ελληνικούς υπότιτλους)
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=345386#p345386
Ποιο χάραγμα και πράσινα αλογα...εδώ μιλάμε
για ΤΗΝ σατανικότερη επινόηση ΟΛΩΝ ΤΩΝ ΕΠΟΧΩΝ ουτως ώστε,
το κομμάτι αυτό του πληθυσμού που δεν θα αποδεκατιστεί,
θα χάσει την ψυχή του, αφού θα ελέγχεται, θα καταγράφεται και ίσως
να υπαγορεύεται η σκέψη...Άρα, τέλος η ελεύθερη βούληση και
η αυτονομία της σκέψης στον άνθρωπο...
Σας παραπέμπω και στην εξοργισμένη αντιδραση του Ντελγκάντο
όταν αρχικά εντόπισε νανοτεχνολογία στην αναθεματισμένη αυτή ένεση
https://rumble.com/vrvp86-la-quinta-columna-micro-router-pfizer-.html
(το βίντεο έχει ελληνικούς υπότιτλους)
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=345386#p345386
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