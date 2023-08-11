KAREN KINGSTON HUNTED WHO WILL STEP UP AND PROTECT HER?!?!

Get the documents all here.... https://americaneducationfm.com/government-documents





Karen Kingston is one of the worlds most courageous woman standing up for the people worldwide and protecting the children from genocide that is occurring from the bio weapons [vaccines] injected into billions worldwide.





This is a very disturbing and upsetting video to watch to see Karen running to save her life and yet NO one in the so called big freedom movements, military or Police are stepping up to protect her and go after who is hunting her as she has been told by FBI her life is now in danger.





Please share this video far and wide and download ALL her documents proving the massive death and destruction underway against mankind.





May God Protect and watch over this incredible woman and her courage to save mankind.









