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they are prepared to take your focus off "THE MARK"
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20 views • April 10, 2020
The Word (JESUS) says about the "mark of the beast"
and suddenly "Roman Catholic Church" is pointing to the aborted fetal tissue in a vaccine the world is about to bring, this is only a distraction from that what they are about to do here !! JESUS IS THE ONLY WAY !!
an article :
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue?fbclid=IwAR0C2HjyrWtw_WY49t6tbbsog1kuoChF9QaA3EI4SkVldHtuEVWcZMOnseA
and suddenly "Roman Catholic Church" is pointing to the aborted fetal tissue in a vaccine the world is about to bring, this is only a distraction from that what they are about to do here !! JESUS IS THE ONLY WAY !!
an article :
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-vows-to-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-if-made-from-aborted-fetal-tissue?fbclid=IwAR0C2HjyrWtw_WY49t6tbbsog1kuoChF9QaA3EI4SkVldHtuEVWcZMOnseA
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