LITP: 033 YOUR SOVEREIGNTY - Inalienable Rights

Living In The Private Series: YOUR SOVEREIGNTY - This part offers an overview of your Inalienable Rights. An inalienable right is a right that may not be ceded or transferred away even with the consent of the holders of the right.
YOUR SOVEREIGNTY . . . . . . LITP: 030
WHEN YOU ARE BORN . . . . LITP: 030
YOUR LIVING IDENTITY . . . LITP: 031
WITH THE AUTOGRAPH . . . LITP: 032
INALIENABLE RIGHTS . . . . LITP: 033
COMMUNITY POWERS . . . . LITP: 034
