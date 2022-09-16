THIS WASN’T SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN 🔴 THE UNITED SPOT

The United SpotWhat are your thoughts on Migrants being dropped off at Kamala’s house and Martha’s Vineyard?

Please comment below. Thanks





https://www.youtube.com/c/TheUnitedSpot/featured





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZJOuAQWNHU - Meet the Demstones!





https://4w.pub/tiktok-gender-doctor-per-breast-removal-on-13-year-old-girl





https://notthebee.com/article/the-department-of-the-treasury-is-auditing-the-irs-after-1250-irs-agents-failed-to-pay-their-taxes





You have to see the letter of complaint: https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/115/893/769/original/7f25762fb996d805.png