X22 REPORT Ep. 3057a - [WEF] Accelerates Their Plan, Patriots Trap The [JB]/[CB]/[WEF]

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3057a - April 28, 2023

[WEF] Accelerates Their Plan, Patriots Trap The [JB]/[CB]/[WEF]

The countries around the world are heading into a recession, inflation is picking up again across the world. The [WEF] announced that it will accelerate their plan to bring us into the great reset. They believe they have a cover story and by using the debt ceiling this will fail.



