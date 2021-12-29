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And We Know 12.28.21 There is NOTHING HIDDEN that will NOT BE DISCLOSED! God's PLAN vs. THE ENEMY! PRAY!
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70 views • December 29, 2021
LT of And We Know says "I have a lot of video clips to share today…some as reminders of how this started, how we are taking back the country, more TV shows that are showing what they have planned against us…, the spiritual Side of what the enemy is doing to us… we are made in the image of God…, promising cases against the elite… you don’t want to miss this."
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