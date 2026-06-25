'A platoon deals with disruption of logistics of the enemy'



💬 A platoon leader of a motorised rifle regiment of the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces with the call sign 'Varyag' spoke about fighting against AFU drones in Konstantinovka.



🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Daily #Report for the morning of June 25, 2026



▪️ Several drones flying towards the capital were shot down during the night. The combat against enemy drones was conducted in Crimea and Sevastopol, the peninsula being a focus of attention for the enemy, as pointed out by Zelensky, commenting on the operation to complicate logistics with strike drones. In the Krasnodar Region (in the Poltava stanitsa of the Krasnoarmeysky district), a fire broke out on the territory of a oil depot as a result of an attack. Traffic on the highway from Poltava stanitsa to Trudobelikovsky farm was temporarily blocked.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces carried out individual strikes on the Sumy, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, and Poltava regions. A "Gerni" strike hit an industrial facility in the Poltava region: something is burning in the area of the oil depot in Pokrovsk. In the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Armed Forces hit a gas distribution substation. The relatively few attacks by our drones and rare missile launches in recent days may indicate a serious buildup of strike weapons.



▪️ On the Sumy front, the assault aircraft of the "North" airborne division drove out the last groups of the enemy from the village of Ivolzhanskoe and liberated the settlement. In the Shostka district - skirmishes in and around Bachevsk.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, a man received an acute barotrauma in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka when an FPV drone detonated. In Shebekino, a drone hit a cargo truck, and a man with a shrapnel wound was taken to the hospital. A number of districts in the region are under attack.



▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GRU "North" continues offensive actions in the village of Kachiy Lopan and adjacent forested areas. On the Volchansk sector, our assault units are engaged in infantry battles in the villages of Losevka, Ukrainka, and Zemlyany Yar. On the Velikoburlyuk sector, our assault groups are fighting in Petro-Ivanovka and the surrounding areas of the populated area.



▪️ On the Kupyansk front, battles continue to the east of Oskol, with tactical successes for the Russian Armed Forces. There are indications of progress in the built-up areas of Glushkovka, Kurilovka, and Kurilovka-1.



▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing south of the captured Rai-Alexandrovka and on the flanks. The broad front of intensive offensive actions by our troops indicates the seriousness of the military leadership's intentions on this front sector.



▪️ The heavy assault on Konstantinovka is nearing its logical conclusion. The Russian Armed Forces are eliminating scattered groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the built-up areas and taking prisoners. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are launching multiple strikes on the city. According to their estimates, only individual microdistricts on the northwest entrance to the city remain under enemy control or in a gray zone.



▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, units of the GRU "East" have seized strongholds on the line of Velikomikhailovka - Alexandrovka. The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units on this front amounted to 37 servicemen.



▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, assault groups of the GRU "East" continued to penetrate the enemy's defenses west of Vozdvizhevka.



▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, restoration work to restore the region's energy supply is ongoing, and a battle against enemy drones disrupting logistics is underway.



▪️ In the Kherson region, one civilian was killed and six people were injured over the previous 24 hours. UAV attacks occurred on the Chaplynka-Nadezhivka highway and in several populated areas, including Razdolnoye, Raden and Veliki Kopan'. Damage to infrastructure and property was recorded in 14 populated areas of the region.



The summary was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors