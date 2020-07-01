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Sig P320 Manual Safety Conversion
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14 views • July 01, 2020
This P320 Manual Safety Conversion video shows you how I convert the manual safety FCU to a standard FCU. Although there are some slight differences between the standard and the manual safety versions of the P320 FCU, most of the concepts are the same between the two.
Don’t forget to check our channel for the standard P320 FCU Disassembly and Reassembly videos. We also have videos on how to disassemble and reassemble the P320 Slide!
Help us keep our content free by clicking on our affiliate links and banners at www.trb.fyi before purchasing gear, parts, and tools. You can also donate to us on Patreon and Subscribe Star. Your support allows us to continue to produce the quality content that you expect from us.
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Don’t forget to check our channel for the standard P320 FCU Disassembly and Reassembly videos. We also have videos on how to disassemble and reassemble the P320 Slide!
Help us keep our content free by clicking on our affiliate links and banners at www.trb.fyi before purchasing gear, parts, and tools. You can also donate to us on Patreon and Subscribe Star. Your support allows us to continue to produce the quality content that you expect from us.
If you like our videos don't forget to give us a thumbs up, subscribe, and ring the bell. Also, spread the word on your favorite Social Media platform.
Visit us at :
https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
http://www.trb.fyi
http://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee/
http://www.twitter.com/TheRogueBanshee
https://www.reddit.com/user/The-Rogue-Banshee
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee/
https://mewe.com/i/roguebanshee
http://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-rogue-banshee
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