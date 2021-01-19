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Alpha GPC for 45 days - Focus + Power
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131 views • January 19, 2021
Alpha GPC for 45 days - In this video I review my experience with the supplement Alpha GPC. It has been shown in studies to increase focus and concentration, memory, and strength. Alpha GPC is widely prescribed in European countries to slow cognitive decline among the elderly.
The Effect of Alpha GPC on Strength:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4650143/
GPC and Growth Hormone:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22673596/
Cafe Photo by Juri Gianfrancesco on Unsplash
Reading Photo by Ben White on Unsplash
Study Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash
Dream Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash
Hourglass Image by Enrique Meseguer from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
The Effect of Alpha GPC on Strength:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4650143/
GPC and Growth Hormone:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22673596/
Cafe Photo by Juri Gianfrancesco on Unsplash
Reading Photo by Ben White on Unsplash
Study Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash
Dream Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash
Hourglass Image by Enrique Meseguer from Pixabay
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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