DIGITAL PRIVACY IS AN ILLUSION!

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LibertyHowl Published July 15, 2022
Jason is the man! Good sampling of his work.
Truthstream Media --
WEF: Smart Phones Will Be INSIDE People by 2030 https://odysee.com/@truthstreammedia:4/wef-smart-phones-will-be-inside-people:6?r=4MxTxHCHz3VVRaorQHQygNF3d2fQJxY1 #Odysee via @OdyseeTeam
Alison Morrow --
Phones & TVs spying on Americans! Accused CIA leaker: GUILTY || Radix Verum via Rokfin https://rokfin.com/stream/20582/Phones--TVs-spying-on-Americans-Accused-CIA-leaker-GUILTY--Radix-Verum #Rokfin
http://LibertyHowl.com
Jason's info --
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jasonbermas
https://rumble.com/c/c-1647952
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
https://theinfowarrior.podbean.com/
https://www.youtube.com/InfoWarrior
https://twitter.com/JasonBermas
PayPal [email protected]