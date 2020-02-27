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Return of lsrael in Bible Prophecy
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8 views • February 27, 2020
The Return of Israel in Bible Prophecy
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Max Plageus
36 subscribers
Published on Feb 27, 2020
Despite what many in world and in the Church say about the State of Israel not being legitimate or part of God's Plan, they are in error. They do not read and study the Bible, or they believe in replacement theology, which teaches that the church has replaced Israel and all their blessings. This is wrong and a dangerous heresy. in this video I show many of the prophecies that have been fulfilled in the past 100 years and ones that soon will take place.
No views
Max Plageus
36 subscribers
Published on Feb 27, 2020
Despite what many in world and in the Church say about the State of Israel not being legitimate or part of God's Plan, they are in error. They do not read and study the Bible, or they believe in replacement theology, which teaches that the church has replaced Israel and all their blessings. This is wrong and a dangerous heresy. in this video I show many of the prophecies that have been fulfilled in the past 100 years and ones that soon will take place.
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