The Moment a Red SUV Plows through a Crowd during the Waukesha Holiday Parade

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Picture of the car after suspects parked and ran:
https://imgur.com/a/f1FgHSK
Helen Carter: "Hoping and praying that those lost to the violence in Waukesha just now were unvaccinated"
https://twitter.com/ScrapbookerInGA/status/1462573440926371854
HANG THAT LIBERAL BITCH !!!
Further Info:
https://national-justice.com/waukesha-alleged-attacker-convicted-pedophile-repeat-felon-and-self-described-black-terrorist-who
Mirrored - Truth Videos 1984