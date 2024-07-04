BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Assange – Delivered Right On Time | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 7/4/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 10 months ago

JOHN MADE AN ERROR IN ANNOUNCING A DOMAIN-CORRECT DOMAIN NAME IS STORMISUPONUS.COM


Julian Assange is an Australian editor, publisher and activist who founded WikiLeaks in 2006. He came to international attention in 2010 after WikiLeaks published a series of leaks from US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. Assange has won multiple awards for publishing and journalism. He exposed the corruption in government and other entities including damning evidence against Hilary Clinton and the DNC. Some say Assange is a treasonous criminal. Like many others, including me Assange is a hero. Some say a hero. We have all become aware of the narrative that to some extent

we are watching a movie well if we are watching a scripted movie makes perfect sense to me of Julian Assange’s release from prison at this precise moment in our war.


- Assange released 6-24-24 = 666 What might this mean?

- Revisit Seth Rich, Podesta and Clinton

- Spirit cooking in Antarctica

- Pizza Gate – Adrenochrome

- Sacrificing of children

- Will Assange remain free?


CALL TO ACTION!

Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/

Keywords
hillary clintondncjulian assangeherowikileakschelsea manninggovernment corruptionactivistpublisher2010war narrativescripted movieaustralian editorus army intelligence leaksjournalism awardstreasonous criminalrelease from prisoninternational attention
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy