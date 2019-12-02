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Alberta Energy Exodus !!
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23 views • December 02, 2019
Alberta is known for its energy and the accompanying booms and busts because of it.
But ever since the last bust — when world oil prices collapsed in 2014 and tens of thousands of energy workers lost their jobs — Alberta has struggled to regain its footing.
That has many looking south to survive, and thrive.
But ever since the last bust — when world oil prices collapsed in 2014 and tens of thousands of energy workers lost their jobs — Alberta has struggled to regain its footing.
That has many looking south to survive, and thrive.
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