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Craziest Bigfoot Stories - Big UFO pilots, 911 Calls, Fakes and More - OT Chan Epi#32 (18Sep2017)
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11 views • July 07, 2020
#bigfoot #bigfoots #stories #911calls #frauds
As the title says, Some of the craziest Stories on bigfoot (bigfoot's)
that are allegedly true.. including some 911 calls, some
are funny as well, the truth is stranger than fiction.
I enhanced and clean up the phone calls on 911 as well
and boosted the volumes.
Craziest Bigfoot Stories - The Naked and Afraid bare facts - The Out There Channel Episode#32 (18Sep2017)
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
News Sources
komonews.com
exemplore.com
www.indiewire.com
www.ancient-origins.net
www.huffingtonpost.com
bigfootevidence.blogspot.co.nz
www.bigfootlunchclub.com
cryptozoologynews.com
topix.com
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
As the title says, Some of the craziest Stories on bigfoot (bigfoot's)
that are allegedly true.. including some 911 calls, some
are funny as well, the truth is stranger than fiction.
I enhanced and clean up the phone calls on 911 as well
and boosted the volumes.
Craziest Bigfoot Stories - The Naked and Afraid bare facts - The Out There Channel Episode#32 (18Sep2017)
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
News Sources
komonews.com
exemplore.com
www.indiewire.com
www.ancient-origins.net
www.huffingtonpost.com
bigfootevidence.blogspot.co.nz
www.bigfootlunchclub.com
cryptozoologynews.com
topix.com
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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