Craziest Bigfoot Stories - Big UFO pilots, 911 Calls, Fakes and More - OT Chan Epi#32 (18Sep2017)

#bigfoot #bigfoots #stories #911calls #fraudsAs the title says, Some of the craziest Stories on bigfoot (bigfoot's)that are allegedly true.. including some 911 calls, someare funny as well, the truth is stranger than fiction.I enhanced and clean up the phone calls on 911 as welland boosted the volumes.Craziest Bigfoot Stories - The Naked and Afraid bare facts - The Out There Channel Episode#32 (18Sep2017)*** If you want to support my work with a donation as lowas $1 a month then thanks very much ***Thanks to the FollowingPaul S. (Music)News Sourceskomonews.comexemplore.comwww.indiewire.comwww.ancient-origins.netwww.huffingtonpost.combigfootevidence.blogspot.co.nzwww.bigfootlunchclub.comcryptozoologynews.comtopix.comALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.