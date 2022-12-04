DON'T TRUST YOUR PASTOR!

Christians obey Jesus Christ... has your pastor ever told you that? Preachers everywhere talk about the NAME of Jesus, but almost none of them will tell you about the things Jesus taught. This is a serious problem when you consider that we will be judged according to the teachings of Jesus. So if your pastor is not teaching you to obey Jesus' commands, maybe it's time to find a new pastor!
