Ruben Gallego (AZ) believes secure borders are “cruel” and “extreme”

Ruben Gallego believes secure borders are “cruel” and “extreme”
Those are his exact words.
Kari Lake: "Frankly, I think Ruben Gallego is “cruel” and “extreme” if he’s okay watching Americans die at the hands of illegal aliens & fentanyl poisoning."
source:
https://twitter.com/KariLake/status/1660804269946335236?s=20
