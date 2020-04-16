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IS THIS A FEMA HOSPITAL OR WHAT? INDIA 16April2020
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97 views • April 16, 2020
IS THIS A FEMA HOSPITAL OR WHAT? INDIA, 16April2020
Walking across what was for a long time an empty lot in the thrird week of worldwide martial law lockdown with no end in sight and all construction halted, I observed sudden changes: construction in rapid progress, many supplies being brought in, limestone cement poweder lines delineating boundaries and "coronavirus social distancing circles" for a que to stand in, and as I stopped to take it all in, realizing what I saw, the probable manager of the site alerted others there, and everyone began to leave the area. This is what I was able to film.
April 16, 2020, India
Walking across what was for a long time an empty lot in the thrird week of worldwide martial law lockdown with no end in sight and all construction halted, I observed sudden changes: construction in rapid progress, many supplies being brought in, limestone cement poweder lines delineating boundaries and "coronavirus social distancing circles" for a que to stand in, and as I stopped to take it all in, realizing what I saw, the probable manager of the site alerted others there, and everyone began to leave the area. This is what I was able to film.
April 16, 2020, India
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