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Trudeau's woes....Kids, Guns and Treason's (Explicit language)
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47 views • May 12, 2020
Source videos:
Turns out there is a pig farm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MKsjvDhfY4&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1XCwfMSJM5lJpv9zwMtaPq-bPLEssD8GBVgbZwTGmsw8xHzkyv6ZtnIuU
EXPOSED: CCFR Confronts Bill Blair About GUN BANS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04amdjAqlNY&feature=youtu.be
The CCFR's Biggest Announcement Since the Ban
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nHoD3DXaXQ&feature=youtu.be
Turns out there is a pig farm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MKsjvDhfY4&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1XCwfMSJM5lJpv9zwMtaPq-bPLEssD8GBVgbZwTGmsw8xHzkyv6ZtnIuU
EXPOSED: CCFR Confronts Bill Blair About GUN BANS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04amdjAqlNY&feature=youtu.be
The CCFR's Biggest Announcement Since the Ban
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_nHoD3DXaXQ&feature=youtu.be
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