BIDEN, HARRIS, & OBAMA GOING TO GITMO I ( CUBA); GITMO I I ( TERCEIRA, PORTUAL ); GITMO I I I ( ICELAND ); GITMO IV -XPL HONDOURAS; OR GITMO V- DIEGO GARCIA FOR COURT MARTIAL & FACE FIRING SQUAD

When Sidney Powell tells you. servers in Frankfurt, Germany belonging to “Scytl” and ran by foreign interests adverse to the United States and involved in counting the votes in our election (yes, for real) was raided.

She then continued to say the raid definitely happened

The raid was real.

We have it. And I think she means the good guys have it

Rep. Louie Gohmert claiming the same thing.

🚨 SCYTL RAID 🚨@replouiegohmert reveals US Army (CIA?) team raid on Scytl server facility in Frankfurt, Germany to recover "extremely compelling" data detailing vote switching.



LIN WOOD

“ Biden & his criminal cronies are not going to sleep well tonight. Well, Biden might because he probably forgot the name Scytl. His co-conspirators know name well. They also know the name Paragon, company which purchased Scytl in 10/20. “

Did the United States Army, in conjunction with German forces, seize servers of a company called Scytl in Frankfurt, Germany? Who is Scytl, and why would the U.S. Government care about those servers? That is where the story gets interesting.

Congressman Louie Gohmert made quite the stir Friday stating the U.S. Army had seized the servers. He started “former” intel people that Scytl would have possession of extremely compelling information about our election and would possess the proof that votes were changed. In the video, he actually states that he was learned that this scenario may have played out when a Tweet that was in German was brought to his attention.

He is also not clear if the servers were seized in an attempt to prove election fraud or if they were seized to hide the evidence of nefarious undertakings such as stealing an election by hacking.

Scytl is a Barcelona-based company that provides electronic voting systems worldwide, many of which have proven vulnerable to electronic manipulation.

The Gateway Pundit reports the US government, once they determined that this Dominion server was involved in switching votes, then the intelligence community began a search for the server and discovered that the server was in Germany. In order to get access to that server and have it available for use in a legal manner, they had to have the State Department work in tandem with the Department of Justice.

They will also discover who gave the direction to stop counting and who initiated the algorithm that started switching votes.

In a Tweet, Lin Wood, a Trump team lawyer posted the following message on his Twitter; “Biden & his criminal cronies are not going to sleep well tonight. Well, Biden might because he probably forgot the name Scytl. His co-conspirators know name well. They also know the name Paragon, a company which purchased Scytl in 10/20. Every will be revealed.”

Hilariously, Scytl itself is in damage control mode trying to claim the story is not true:

In view of the information published by some sources about Scytl’s involvement in alleged electoral fraud in the United States, the company would like to clarify that:

1) Scytl has NO presence in Frankfurt, Germany

The U.S. military has not seized anything related to Scytl in Frankfurt, Barcelona or anywhere else. The company does not even have offices in Frankfurt and does not have servers or computers in the German city.

Servers in Frankfurt were used for a specific project for the European Parliament in 2019. These back-up servers were closed in September 2019.

The technologies implemented by Scytl in the United States are hosted and managed within the United States by our local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida.

The company currently has offices in: Spain, France, Greece, the US, Canada, and Australia.

Associated Press published on November 14 an article debunking the fake news.

2) Scytl did NOT provide any electronic voting machines to US jurisdictions and does NOT tabulate, tally or count votes in US public elections.

These are the products Scytl provided to city, county, and state clients across the United States:

Election Night Reporting (ENR): ENR is a platform that provides visual representation of votes that have been tabulated by state and local elections officials.

Online Election Worker Training: Scytl works with election offices to take their already-created training content and put it into an online learning management system. All of the content for this training is provided and fully approved by each individual client.

Online Voter Education: A website for election officials to provide important election information to voters before, during, and after an election. All content on these websites is provided and approved by each individual client.

Electronic Ballot Delivery (eBD): A platform that allows state election offices to securely deliver ballots to UOCAVA voters. Each state has different laws and regulations regarding who can request a ballot through this system, and how that ballot can be returned. eBD does NOT allow voters to vote online and does NOT tabulate, tally, or count votes.