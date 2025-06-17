IRON DOME ₪ EPIC FAIL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel’s famed Iron Dome is buckling under Iran’s brutal second-night blitz. With 10 dead and 200 injured, the IDF has deployed helicopters to shoot down drones in a desperate bid to stop Iran’s assault. Cities like Haifa and Tel Aviv are burning, while missile strikes leave buildings in rubble. As Iran vows “heavier” attacks, is Israel running out of options?
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
#IronDomeFail #IsraelIranWar #IDFvsIran #MiddleEastConflict #TehranAttack #IsraeliAirDefence #DroneWar #IsraelHelicopterStrike #OperationRisingLion #HaifaAttack
ResistanceTrench
🇮🇷⚡️🇮🇱 An Iron Dome missile prefers to hit Israeli occupiers :)
Tel Aviv burning
Iran's upcoming new leader https://x.com/PahlaviReza/status/1935041888886866181
Pedophile (alleged) Lindsey Graham wants "boots on the ground" in Iran. https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1935073453805392364
URGENT: FOUR **AMERICAN** REFUELING TANKERS TAKE OFF FROM BEN GURION
It appears the United States armed forces are entering the Israel-Iran conflict RIGHT NOW 6:00 PM eastern US time, June 17, 2025.
Iranian media saying that Iran is going to do something that will be remembered for centuries. False Flag incoming: https://x.com/MAGAVoice/status/1935081864164950129
BREAKING ALERT: DHS head Kristi Noem has been rushed to the hospital: https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1935088671083909376