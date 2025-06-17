BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IRON DOME ₪ EPIC FAIL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
132 views • 1 day ago

Israel’s famed Iron Dome is buckling under Iran’s brutal second-night blitz. With 10 dead and 200 injured, the IDF has deployed helicopters to shoot down drones in a desperate bid to stop Iran’s assault. Cities like Haifa and Tel Aviv are burning, while missile strikes leave buildings in rubble. As Iran vows “heavier” attacks, is Israel running out of options?


INTERNATIONAL NEWS


#IronDomeFail #IsraelIranWar #IDFvsIran #MiddleEastConflict #TehranAttack #IsraeliAirDefence #DroneWar #IsraelHelicopterStrike #OperationRisingLion #HaifaAttack


Hindustan Times Videos brings all the News for the Global Indian under one umbrella. We break down news from across the globe from the unique lens of a Rising India. Tune in for Explainers, Opinions, Analysis and a 360 degree view of big events in India and the World which impact your present and future.


Follow the Hindustan Times Channel on WhatsApp for News Alerts, Top Stories and Editor picks. Join Us Today - https://www.bit.ly/3PQ4kSv


Subscribe to the Hindustan Times YT channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.


Visit our website https://www.hindustantimes.com/

Follow us on Twitter / httweets

Follow us on Facebook / hindustantimes


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqhHq-DIgIQ


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9xq32c


ResistanceTrench

🇮🇷⚡️🇮🇱 An Iron Dome missile prefers to hit Israeli occupiers :)

https://t.me/RezistanceTrench/43011


Tel Aviv burning

https://t-me.translate.goog/s/SabrenNews22?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp


Iran's upcoming new leader https://x.com/PahlaviReza/status/1935041888886866181


Pedophile (alleged) Lindsey Graham wants "boots on the ground" in Iran. https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1935073453805392364


URGENT: FOUR **AMERICAN** REFUELING TANKERS TAKE OFF FROM BEN GURION

It appears the United States armed forces are entering the Israel-Iran conflict RIGHT NOW 6:00 PM eastern US time, June 17, 2025.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/urgent-four-american-refueling-tankers-take-off-from-ben-gurion


Iranian media saying that Iran is going to do something that will be remembered for centuries. False Flag incoming: https://x.com/MAGAVoice/status/1935081864164950129


BREAKING ALERT: DHS head Kristi Noem has been rushed to the hospital: https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1935088671083909376

panicisraeliron domeepic failkristi noem hospitalizedworld war 3 incoming
