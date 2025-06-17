IRON DOME ₪ EPIC FAIL

Israel’s famed Iron Dome is buckling under Iran’s brutal second-night blitz. With 10 dead and 200 injured, the IDF has deployed helicopters to shoot down drones in a desperate bid to stop Iran’s assault. Cities like Haifa and Tel Aviv are burning, while missile strikes leave buildings in rubble. As Iran vows “heavier” attacks, is Israel running out of options?





INTERNATIONAL NEWS





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqhHq-DIgIQ





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9xq32c





ResistanceTrench

🇮🇷⚡️🇮🇱 An Iron Dome missile prefers to hit Israeli occupiers :)

https://t.me/RezistanceTrench/43011





Tel Aviv burning

https://t-me.translate.goog/s/SabrenNews22?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=de&_x_tr_pto=wapp





Iran's upcoming new leader https://x.com/PahlaviReza/status/1935041888886866181





Pedophile (alleged) Lindsey Graham wants "boots on the ground" in Iran. https://x.com/TaraBull808/status/1935073453805392364





URGENT: FOUR **AMERICAN** REFUELING TANKERS TAKE OFF FROM BEN GURION

It appears the United States armed forces are entering the Israel-Iran conflict RIGHT NOW 6:00 PM eastern US time, June 17, 2025.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/urgent-four-american-refueling-tankers-take-off-from-ben-gurion





Iranian media saying that Iran is going to do something that will be remembered for centuries. False Flag incoming: https://x.com/MAGAVoice/status/1935081864164950129





BREAKING ALERT: DHS head Kristi Noem has been rushed to the hospital: https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1935088671083909376