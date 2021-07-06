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ESTABLISHED IN THE TRUTH
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10 views • July 06, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Peter 1:10-15. A person does not become a Christian because he works hard. A person does not become a Christian just because he behaves in the right way. This is not what Peter taught. First a person has to confess that he has sinned. Then he believes and trusts God’s Son Jesus as his Saviour. Once a person becomes a Christian he wants to please God. His good qualities are the evidence that he is a Christian.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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