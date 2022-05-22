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Zelensky dancing nude in supermarket, what a gal
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480 views • May 22, 2022
Is Zelensky A Cokehead?
https://drdannielleblumenthal.wordpress.com/2022/03/05/is-zelensky-a-cokehead/?fbclid=IwAR3ydMtY1C8koi2J0vwUjb6__G_9MzlmCN_Rzz839aRnfVg6bh0A0EBhlOs
Ukrainian President Zelensky likes to dance naked as well as in HIGH HEELS, what a hero and inspiration he must be for his Country, especially the children -
President Zelensky and Ukrainians Singing and Dancing Naked in Supermarkets [Music Video]
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/president-zelensky-and-ukrainian-people-singing-and-dancing-naked-in-supermarkets-music-video_h6YnoUufKXIKFet.html?fbclid=IwAR375SOzIzrCAacsJbKuVisCmngH4VGWFbKal3FKwhIuqY6nJ04x3SM89FM
https://drdannielleblumenthal.wordpress.com/2022/03/05/is-zelensky-a-cokehead/?fbclid=IwAR3ydMtY1C8koi2J0vwUjb6__G_9MzlmCN_Rzz839aRnfVg6bh0A0EBhlOs
Ukrainian President Zelensky likes to dance naked as well as in HIGH HEELS, what a hero and inspiration he must be for his Country, especially the children -
President Zelensky and Ukrainians Singing and Dancing Naked in Supermarkets [Music Video]
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/president-zelensky-and-ukrainian-people-singing-and-dancing-naked-in-supermarkets-music-video_h6YnoUufKXIKFet.html?fbclid=IwAR375SOzIzrCAacsJbKuVisCmngH4VGWFbKal3FKwhIuqY6nJ04x3SM89FM
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