LAZY CFOs: The Biggest Barrier to Group Health Plan Reform

Rosetta-type advisors are all over LinkedIn, saving
employers money with direct contracting; yet most executives still naively rely
on the BUCAH cartel
George Claasen - Advisor, Mitigate Partners
DPCFriendlyBroker.com
The ability of employers under a certain federal law called ERISA, to self-fund innovative arrangements, has led the market in health plan reform. Unfortunately, the complexity of health benefits has allowed top firms to convince CFOs to just rely on insurance companies to take care of worker health needs. But expecting any savings from the insurance cartel is like expecting politicians not to run our government into the ground.
And it’s not like health insurance agents don’t risk incarceration for continuing to allow BUCAH - Blue Cross, United, Cigna, Aetna, and Humana - to hike business health plan costs every single year. Similar agents – selling subpar 401Ks – are facing lawsuits based on ERISA’s fiduciary requirement to act in the interest of their client company.
Only the so-called “Rosetta”-type advisors are taking their fiduciary duty seriously, and their results prove their superiority to the cartel. Using a combination of Direct Primary Care, direct-contracted hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, cash-based imaging and lab vendors, and other local services, advisors like Mr. Claasen are saving employers big money every year. Workers love the results, too, because their out-of-pocket liability shrinks to zero.
What lessons can reformers, agents, healers, patients, and executives gain from the Rosetta movement?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.