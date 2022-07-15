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John O'Looney - Hospitals Are Covering Up Baby Deaths By Cremating Babies Themselves
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201 views • July 15, 2022

Maria Zeee.


John O'Looney is a brave Funeral Home whistleblower who has been raising the alarm since early on in the pandemic.


He joined us to discuss the findings from his embalmer which are in line with what Dr. Jane Ruby, Richard Hirschman and others have found - long, fibrous strands inside people who have been injected.


During our interview, John revealed shock information regarding hospitals covering up baby deaths by cremating the babies themselves.


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=WUUFGLFXH45R6


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https://t.me/zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1c8w03-john-olooney-hospitals-are-covering-up-baby-deaths-by-cremating-babies-them.html


Keywords
healthbabiesmedicinehospitalswhistleblowercover updeathscremationjohn olooneyfuneral homemaria zeeeembalmerlong fibrous clots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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