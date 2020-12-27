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Norfolk and Western 611 Steam Locomotive Vintage Film 1986!
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166 views • December 27, 2020
The N&W 611 steam train on a trip in 1986 from Birmingham, AL to Chattanooga TN. Great pacing shots! Sadly, Covid has severely damaged railroad tourism across the world, and most of it isn't likely to return anytime soon. At least we have good memories preserved in videos like these!
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