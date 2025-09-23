The Importance of Education and Personal Responsibility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where should freedom-loving people focus? Start by homeschooling your kids. Data shows homeschoolers excel academically and socially. Newman says: protect your children, get involved, and take personal responsibility.
#Homeschooling #Education #Family #Freedom #Responsibility
