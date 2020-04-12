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The King's Decree w/ Special Guest Nicole (12-4-2020)
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10 views • February 05, 2022
This episode is about a half brother who tried to steal the kingdom from King David and Solomon. We are seeing an evil parallel playing out in our time. The Lord is calling on His soldiers to help. Daily prayer is needed to fight this. See below for the prayer Nicole wrote.
The devil fought hard against this message, even causing it to disappear from my computer when we finished recording. It took me quite awhile and lots of searching to recover it afterwards, so you know it is something that will make a big difference. He would not have fought it otherwise. The enemy then caused the volume to be almost flatline after it was uploaded to all the sites even though I had the microphone set to max volume when I recorded it and I had to fix it the next day when I found out. This means Satan is TERRIFIED of your prayers and of us praying in unity!
Please share this podcast with as many others as possible!
Link to the prayer Nicole talks about in this episode:
Prayer Points from Congresswoman Michele Bachmann - https://villagersfortrump.org/
Prayer for Truth to Prevail – by Nicole
In the Name of Jesus, the Name above all names, We declare and decree:
• that all things hidden will be exposed to the perfect light of God.
• We stand in the gap for our nation and ask that You remit the sins and inequity of all the innocent blood that has been shed, all witchcraft done, rituals, plans, schemes, and evil that were used to steal this country and election.
• We ask You Lord to chase these lost souls and that Your plan will be done in this and in their lives.
• We bind all of the witchcraft, spells, lies that are being declared in Jesus Name and we declare and decree that truth will prevail in this election. Your Word says if we decree a thing it is established. On the basis of Your Word, we decree the TRUTH about this election be established now!
• We ask You God to move mightily on behalf of President Trump and utterly destroy the plans of Satan for this election.
• We declare victory through Christ in Jesus.
• We plead the Blood of Jesus over Pres. Trump and ask that You hold him up, protect him from harm and carry him through all of this in Jesus Name.
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Email Glynda:
[email protected]
The devil fought hard against this message, even causing it to disappear from my computer when we finished recording. It took me quite awhile and lots of searching to recover it afterwards, so you know it is something that will make a big difference. He would not have fought it otherwise. The enemy then caused the volume to be almost flatline after it was uploaded to all the sites even though I had the microphone set to max volume when I recorded it and I had to fix it the next day when I found out. This means Satan is TERRIFIED of your prayers and of us praying in unity!
Please share this podcast with as many others as possible!
Link to the prayer Nicole talks about in this episode:
Prayer Points from Congresswoman Michele Bachmann - https://villagersfortrump.org/
Prayer for Truth to Prevail – by Nicole
In the Name of Jesus, the Name above all names, We declare and decree:
• that all things hidden will be exposed to the perfect light of God.
• We stand in the gap for our nation and ask that You remit the sins and inequity of all the innocent blood that has been shed, all witchcraft done, rituals, plans, schemes, and evil that were used to steal this country and election.
• We ask You Lord to chase these lost souls and that Your plan will be done in this and in their lives.
• We bind all of the witchcraft, spells, lies that are being declared in Jesus Name and we declare and decree that truth will prevail in this election. Your Word says if we decree a thing it is established. On the basis of Your Word, we decree the TRUTH about this election be established now!
• We ask You God to move mightily on behalf of President Trump and utterly destroy the plans of Satan for this election.
• We declare victory through Christ in Jesus.
• We plead the Blood of Jesus over Pres. Trump and ask that You hold him up, protect him from harm and carry him through all of this in Jesus Name.
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Email Glynda:
[email protected]
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