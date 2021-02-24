BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“YEAH, YOU FUCKED UP!” Hero cop rescues missing girl, 13, from motel room with man she met online
Dissident Right Media
Dissident Right Media
150 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
121 views • February 24, 2021
ORLANDO — A Volusia sheriff’s deputy looking for a 13-year-old Oak Hill girl who went missing after school went searching from motel to motel until he found her in a dark motel room with a 22-year-old Orlando man she met online.

When Deputy Royce James entered the doorway of the room at the All Suite Motel at 335 N. Ridgewood Ave. in Edgewater, the girl ran into his arms and gave him a hug.

The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Thompson, was taken into custody on a charge of interference with child custody, with the Edgewater Police Department adding a charge of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child. Additional charges are pending.

Deputies responded to the missing child report around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, after the girl’s grandmother said she never came home, and never went to her basketball game after school, either. Deputy James started investigating, and spoke to a friend of the missing girl, who said the victim was planning on going to a motel with someone she met online. The friend said she thought the man’s name started with a T, possibly Tyler, and that he was from Orlando. She said he may have picked up the victim at the Dollar General store in Oak Hill.

Deputy James went to the Dollar General to look for security video, and found surveillance images of the victim at the store. An employee reported the girl said she was waiting for someone to pick her up.

Next, Deputy James started visiting area motels, showing the front desk clerks a photo of the missing girl and searching the day’s check-ins for a match. At the third motel he checked, Deputy James noticed a guest checked in under the name Tyler Thompson, with an address out of Orlando. Deputies went to his room and knocked on the door several times before Thompson finally answered, and the victim came running.
When she was told she’d be taken somewhere to be medically cleared and interviewed, the girl asked Deputy James to stay with her. He took her to a local Department of Children and Families facility for evaluation, and then took her home.

The motel is located in the city limits of Edgewater, and the Edgewater Police Department is working with the State Attorney’s Office on potential additional charges in this case. Thompson was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday night after posting $15,000 bail on his current charges.
Keywords
childpervertpedokidnapped
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Human Osmotic Pressure and the Fall of France

Mike Adams
The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

The Empty Shelves in Italy Are Not a Fluke — They Are the Opening Act of a Global Food Collapse

Mike Adams
Trump Allies Reportedly Discuss Martial Law as 2026 Election Disputes Escalate

Trump Allies Reportedly Discuss Martial Law as 2026 Election Disputes Escalate

Douglas Harrington
Anthropic&#8217;s Claude AI to Draw Election Data Ahead of November Midterms

Anthropic’s Claude AI to Draw Election Data Ahead of November Midterms

Chase Codewell
Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Trump Denies Suspending U.S. Intelligence Support for Ukraine

Garrison Vance
Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Report: Nvidia and Apple each gave $25M for Trump White House ballroom

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy