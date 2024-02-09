Tucker Carlson intervjuar Vladimir Putin - SVENSKTEXTAD

Här är Tucker Carlson´s hela intervju med Vladimir Putin SVENSKTEXTAD (Googleöversatt). I och med att Google har översatt så blir vissa ord felöversatta, men i det stora hela är översättningen ok.
Här levereras något som hela den etablerade Main Stream Media aldrig skulle visa.
Ett måste att se om man skall förstå kriget och dess hela bakgrund.
Källa: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOCWBhuDdDo
TIMESTAMP HEADLINE:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:02:00 Putin gives a history of Russia & Ukraine
00:25:04 NATO Expansion
00:30:40 NATO & Bill Clinton
00:41:10 Ukraine
00:48:30 What triggered this conflict?
01:02:37 A peaceful solution?
01:11:33 Who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines?
01:24:13 Re-establishing communication with the US
01:36:33 How powerful is Zelensky?
01:48:36 Elon Musk & AI
01:51:07 Imprisoned American journalist Evan Gershkovich
