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Prophecy 32 Excerpts Judgment For GENOCIDES. Now NATIONS To STRIKE AMERICA! YAH SAYS "shall not be by one...but by many hands that strike you for what you have partaken in." (mirrored)
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
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73 views • June 19, 2022

this is a mirrored video

Beloveds the War in Kosovo and other foreign wars over the years that America has initiated has brought forth a terrible Judgment. This cannot be ignored. Please don't believe the lies that justify such horrific genocides of innocent people around the world. And of course we all know about the countless millions of out of control abortions as well.

Excerpts from Prophecy 32:
Beware of the Gold Fever Revival!
A Great Deception!
Written/Spoken under the Anointing of the HOLY SPIRIT (RUACH HA KODESH)
Through Apostle & Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
April 14, 1999

Other Excepts from Prophecies about YAH'S Judgment Upon America for Genocides:
From Prophecy 31 - "Protest, speak out against this war. America, you have brought this upon yourselves through your pride and your domineering spirit. You have brought what is to come to a nation I have personally protected with MY hand thus far. War has not come to your shores but will. For the sake of MY Beloved ones I will stave the hand of the executioner for yet a little while but oh so little of a while. You send war to other nations. You shall taste of war in your nation for acting in arrogance. You speak against another nation and yet you do not hear the echo of what you say come back to your own ears. For it is the words you accuse others of that your leaders themselves do in secret. Every American should shudder at what is being done."


From Prophecy 49 - "Beware America, for the next World War III will be the beginning of the end for you and many other nations shall fall when you do like dominoes in a row, like a house of cards. Beware and think hard on this, for how can I bless you to win a war when this nation no longer stands for Holiness."


A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship & The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 
The False Blue Beam Rapture: https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html 
Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html 

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html 
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
​https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html 
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994 ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw 
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc 
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme 

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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