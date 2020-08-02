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Video no 3 Yanmar 2YM15 repair for VAX REFUSENIK boat exit from Ireland's W.H.O. tryanny
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41 views • August 02, 2020
2 ym15 Yanmar marine engine in boat VAX REFUSENIK repair details . The component shown is not as video says the oil pressure outlet but the drain system for the heat exchanger . Next video will show the oil pressure sender replacement that triggers the idiot light and alarm when oil pressure is low , beside the heat exchanger drain system .
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