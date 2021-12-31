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The Documents That Lead To A Biowarfare Nightmare
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62 views • December 31, 2021
Alex Jones and the crew at Infowars have been warning everyone for years. Detailing and interviewing the scholars, doctors, and scientists that have researched the globalist plan to enslave and reduce humanity by 80 percent. Now it has become abundantly apparent to the status quo,causing the Overton window to be expanded. Revealing to the masses, that what was once deemed conspiracy was fact all along.
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Bowne Report
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Bowne Report
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