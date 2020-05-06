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COVID And Cash.
Wake Up Call
Wake Up Call
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28 views • May 06, 2020
In all the hype about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, many of you may have overlooked the most significant--and arguably most likely--direction in which the world is now heading. This video examines the Mark of the Beast prophecy of Revelation 13 in relation to the cashless economic system that has been steadily gaining momentum over the past decade, and how the coronavirus pandemic is pushing that system even more quickly than before.

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Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
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मानव माइक्रो चिप क्या है? | WHAT IS HUMAN MICRO CHIPPING.by
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Сryptocurrency bank presentation. Blockchain technology promo video. by Video production agency VZ Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

https://www.businessinsider.com/why-c... FAIR USE

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https://www.businessinsider.com/cash-... FAIR USE

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020... FAIR USE

How coronavirus could lead to digital exclusion in a cashless society by The Fintech Times https://thefintechtimes.com/how-coron... FAIR USE

WHO declare COVID-19 a Pandemic by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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How do Europeans pay? by European Central Bank Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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EMERGENCY ALERT ABOUT WORLDWIDE SURVEILLANCE by #ANONYMOUS #OpBigBrother Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

China to roll out digital currency tests by RT America FAIR USE

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How can the Coronavirus pandemic end? by by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

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Keywords
trumpdeathtrutheconomychinatrademark of the beastcashdigitalcashlesscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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