Annunciation: What You Never Learned! - Explaining the Faith
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago |
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on Mar 25, 2023


Hear things about the Annunciation that you have never heard before and why it was the most important day in human history. Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain what we need to know about this solemnity. Includes answering such questions as is Christmas a pagan holiday? Is the Hail Mary Biblical? Do we worship Mary? and the difference between Mary and Zechariah.


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmNw1c7aErs

christmaschristiancatholiczechariahmarypagan holidayannunciationfr chris alarexplaining the faithhail marysolemnitymost important day

