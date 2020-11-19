© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inspiration on Dreamland
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • November 19, 2020
I was listening to a piece, "Dreamland" by Matia Turzo and Jocopo Cicatiello (Divinum), and was drawn into it. As it happen to be, I had my guitar handy, so I started playing over it. The next thing you know...Viola! 😉
Check out some of Divinum's other compositions. I think you'll find them...inspiring!
Dreamland (original)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbEH776IgV0
Divinum (Matia Turzo and Jocopo Cicatiello)
https://www.youtube.com/user/DivinumMusic
Please like, share, and subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/user/maestrodinorhelos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dino_rhelos
https://odysee.com/@DinoRhelos
https://rumble.com/c/c-351995
https://www.facebook.com/Maestro.Dino
https://www.facebook.com/DinoRhelos
https://mewe.com/i/dinorhelos
https://www.minds.com/DinoRhelos
https://www.instagram.com/dinorhelos
https://parler.com/profile/Dinorhelos
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dinorhelos
Email: [email protected]
Check out some of Divinum's other compositions. I think you'll find them...inspiring!
Dreamland (original)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbEH776IgV0
Divinum (Matia Turzo and Jocopo Cicatiello)
https://www.youtube.com/user/DivinumMusic
Please like, share, and subscribe
https://www.youtube.com/user/maestrodinorhelos
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dino_rhelos
https://odysee.com/@DinoRhelos
https://rumble.com/c/c-351995
https://www.facebook.com/Maestro.Dino
https://www.facebook.com/DinoRhelos
https://mewe.com/i/dinorhelos
https://www.minds.com/DinoRhelos
https://www.instagram.com/dinorhelos
https://parler.com/profile/Dinorhelos
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dinorhelos
Email: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.