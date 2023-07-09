Create New Account
The TRUTH about the Ukraine War | Col. Doug MacGregor
The TRUTH about the Ukraine War | Col. Doug MacGregor

Doug MacGregor is a career military fighter with experience in the first gulf war and served as a military advisor to Donald Trump. He is a truth teller and in this in person interview tells the truth about what is really happening in the Ukrainian war.


