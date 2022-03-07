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Ukrainian Bio-Labs, It Appears the Pentagon Are Behind Experiments On Soldiers.
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30 views • March 07, 2022
Ukrainian Bio-Labs, It Appears the Pentagon Are Behind Experiments On Soldiers.
https://rumble.com/vwpo9n-ukrainian-bio-labs-it-appears-the-pentagon-are-behind-experiments-on-soldie.html
Research led to Ukraine, and a subject the BBC do not wish to talk about. The Bio Labs are owned by the US. A tweet from a user named 'Clandestine', gave rise to the matters of Bio Weapons being developed in Odessa and Kiev which had potentially fateful outcomes for soldiers, 4,400 soldiers in Ukraine and 1,000 soldiers in Georgia.
Web pages began to be deleted rapidly concerning project 'UP8'. All the fact checkers came out in force denying everything. ALL pages have been removed from the US Embassy in Ukraine.
This is an excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News Team. The show goes out live three times a week at 1pm (GMT) Monday, Wednesday, Friday. More on the web site www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/vw8y2f-uk-column-news-2nd-march-2022.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Dilyana Bg Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ks6AtZ
US Embassy Ukraine: - https://bit.ly/3sCGbUa
MoJ Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3tp6Q5L
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Pentagon, Human, Experimentation
https://rumble.com/vwpo9n-ukrainian-bio-labs-it-appears-the-pentagon-are-behind-experiments-on-soldie.html
Research led to Ukraine, and a subject the BBC do not wish to talk about. The Bio Labs are owned by the US. A tweet from a user named 'Clandestine', gave rise to the matters of Bio Weapons being developed in Odessa and Kiev which had potentially fateful outcomes for soldiers, 4,400 soldiers in Ukraine and 1,000 soldiers in Georgia.
Web pages began to be deleted rapidly concerning project 'UP8'. All the fact checkers came out in force denying everything. ALL pages have been removed from the US Embassy in Ukraine.
This is an excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News Team. The show goes out live three times a week at 1pm (GMT) Monday, Wednesday, Friday. More on the web site www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/vw8y2f-uk-column-news-2nd-march-2022.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Dilyana Bg Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ks6AtZ
US Embassy Ukraine: - https://bit.ly/3sCGbUa
MoJ Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3tp6Q5L
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
Pentagon, Human, Experimentation
Keywords
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