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Ukrainian Bio-Labs, It Appears the Pentagon Are Behind Experiments On Soldiers.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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30 views • March 07, 2022
Ukrainian Bio-Labs, It Appears the Pentagon Are Behind Experiments On Soldiers.
https://rumble.com/vwpo9n-ukrainian-bio-labs-it-appears-the-pentagon-are-behind-experiments-on-soldie.html
Research led to Ukraine, and a subject the BBC do not wish to talk about. The Bio Labs are owned by the US. A tweet from a user named 'Clandestine', gave rise to the matters of Bio Weapons being developed in Odessa and Kiev which had potentially fateful outcomes for soldiers, 4,400 soldiers in Ukraine and 1,000 soldiers in Georgia.
Web pages began to be deleted rapidly concerning project 'UP8'. All the fact checkers came out in force denying everything. ALL pages have been removed from the US Embassy in Ukraine.
This is an excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News Team. The show goes out live three times a week at 1pm (GMT) Monday, Wednesday, Friday. More on the web site www.ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/vw8y2f-uk-column-news-2nd-march-2022.html
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
Dilyana Bg Article: - https://bit.ly/3Ks6AtZ

US Embassy Ukraine: - https://bit.ly/3sCGbUa

MoJ Consultation: - https://bit.ly/3tp6Q5L

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights

To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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