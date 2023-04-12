Biblical Shorts & YahWay's Retorts #2: The Bullshit God Of Pharmaceutical Oil Derivatives...

All illnesses if the same "Toxicity" of one kind or another. The lawless Christian god allows contagion and germ theory to exist so you need the god of the world money to pay the pharmaceutical companies for making you chronically ill. All illness is from sin and Christ was beaten beyond recognition so that we would not have to suffer illness in this life.

December 31, 2021: Barron Trump Almost Died From Vaccine at 18 Months Old...



https://rumble.com/vrq2d4-december-31-2021.html

TRUMP SAYS THERE WERE NO VACCINES IN 1918 BUT SOLDERS GOT 20-30: THERE IS GOOD NEWS FROM COVID-19...

https://rumble.com/vrtkzf-trump-says-there-were-no-vaccines-in-1918-but-solders-got-20-30-there-is-go.html

THE JEWS ARE CLOTHED WITH THE PHARMACEUTICAL OIL BASED CLOTHING OF ISMAEL'S CURSE...

https://rumble.com/vn11j9-the-jews-are-clothed-with-the-pharmaceutical-oil-based-clothing-of-ismaels-.html

Muslims; Ismael; & Big Pharma Killed Rush Limbaugh ...

https://rumble.com/v1pzb5e-muslims-ismael-and-big-pharma-killed-rush-limbaugh-....html

The Oil Of Ismael's Blessing Is Now Our Pharmaceutical Nightmare & The Clash Of The Civilizations.

https://rumble.com/vkx326-the-oil-of-ismaels-blessing-is-now-our-pharmaceutical-nightmare-and-the-cla.html

The 9/11/2001 Final Battle Has Shifted From Ismael's Oil To Their Pharmaceutical Derivatives...

https://rumble.com/v1jwysn-the-9112001-final-battle-has-shifted-from-ismaels-oil-to-their-pharmaceutic.html

Medical Primary Side-Effects: See You In Hell Big Pharma & Your Oil Of Ismael...

https://rumble.com/v1f4bog-medical-primary-side-effects-see-you-in-hell-big-pharma-and-your-oil-of-ism.html

The A-Biotic Oil Of Ismael & Pharmaceutical Poison Vaccines...

https://rumble.com/vnao1z-the-a-biotic-oil-of-ismael-and-pharmaceutical-poison-vaccines....HTML

Ismael's Oil; Ismael's Big Pharmaceuticals & The Resulting Covid-19 WorldWide Religion Of Deception.

https://rumble.com/vq3jxz-ismaels-oil-ismaels-big-pharmaceuticals-and-the-resulting-covid-19-worldwid.html

The Oil Of Ismael's Muslim Pharmaceutical Vaccine Madness Destroying The World's Health...

https://rumble.com/voxmx9-the-oil-of-ismaels-muslim-pharmaceutical-vaccine-madness-destroying-the-wor.html

Robert Malone The Voice Of “Reason” For Satan's Pharmaceutical Oil Poisons...

https://rumble.com/vyj901-robert-malone-the-voice-of-reason-for-satans-pharmaceutical-oil-poisons....HTML

The Rise Of Penicillin: The Downfall Of Man: We Turned To Vaccines Not God When We Got Sick...

https://rumble.com/vqeqkg-the-rise-of-penicillin-the-downfall-of-man-we-turned-to-vaccines-not-god-wh.html









