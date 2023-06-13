Create New Account
About the dangers of Freemasonry and also how to easily prevent addictions and other chronic health problems.
Gretta Fahey
Published a day ago

The online video where I obtained the list of names of freemasons, possibly low level ones, is called BEST MODERN EXPOSURE OF FREEMASONRY and it is to be found at the following online link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbUK4cFCTPg. I don't agree with the presenter of that video on most of what he says because I believe he is, perhaps unwillingly, attempting to herd people away from one group and into another group even though I believe both groups are under the control of the same evil doers.The doctor whose name I mentioned at the beginning of this video is Dr Sarah Zeldiver who can be found throughout youtube giving information on how to achieve food sobriety because she maintains that many foods are also strong drugs and we will gain total power over our appetite for food if we omit those drug foods from our diets.

Keywords
addictionfreemasonryritual human sacrificegrandmasterfood sobrietydrug foodscelebrity freemasonsthe pope is also a freemasonking charles is a freemasonthe duke of kent is the grand master of freemasonrybone fires

