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What's in these Vaccines anyway?
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150 views • June 07, 2021
Shocker: Why is this substance in the Moderna COVID vaccine? It’s called SM-102. This data sheet lists the effects of SM-102. Here is the opening note: “For research use only, not for human or veterinary use.”
Far from comforting.
Then the safety data sheet lights up with adverse effects/warnings re SM-102. For example: “Suspected of causing cancer. Suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child. Causes damage to the central nervous system, the kidneys, the liver and the respiratory system through prolonged or repeated exposure. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.”
Several things to point out here. First, what dosage level of, and what duration of exposure to, SM-102 are we talking about? Details on these toxicity factors need to be known. HOWEVER, all that is overridden by the fact that SM-102 is being INJECTED into the body via the Moderna shot. We’re not just talking about inhalation or skin contact.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/19/shocker-why-is-this-substance-in-the-moderna-covid-vaccine/
Far from comforting.
Then the safety data sheet lights up with adverse effects/warnings re SM-102. For example: “Suspected of causing cancer. Suspected of damaging fertility or the unborn child. Causes damage to the central nervous system, the kidneys, the liver and the respiratory system through prolonged or repeated exposure. Very toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.”
Several things to point out here. First, what dosage level of, and what duration of exposure to, SM-102 are we talking about? Details on these toxicity factors need to be known. HOWEVER, all that is overridden by the fact that SM-102 is being INJECTED into the body via the Moderna shot. We’re not just talking about inhalation or skin contact.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/19/shocker-why-is-this-substance-in-the-moderna-covid-vaccine/
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