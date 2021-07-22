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Big Tech and Human Trafficing
AmericanPatriotNews
AmericanPatriotNews
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43 views • July 22, 2021
Based on a BBC Report from 2019 we look at alleged involvement of Social Media in the buying and selling of humans as slaves, and the abuse they suffered. Why was this not covered by American Main Stream Media?

Please Donate to the Water Relief Funds fo Lassen County California, and Klamath County Oregon. Hundreds of wells have already gone drry and many more are drying up daily. This is a life and death situation for those effected. Pay Pal Links below:

Klamath Co, OR Water relief fund Link
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=QBKLSFRDQX765

Lasson Co, Ca Water Relief Fund
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Where to find American Patriot News on video.
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/billmoss
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/BSeXR1st.p9zU/
Rumble: Https://rumble.com/c/c-291321

Where to Listen to American Patriot News on Celestial Radio.
Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/bill-moss0
Breaker: https://www.breaker-audio/american=patriot=newsrch/American%20Patriot%20News
On Google Podcast: Search for: American Patriot News
Pocket Cast: https://pca.st/hw7p2U0r
Radio Public:
https://radiopublic.com/American-Patriot-News-GADAV4https://anchor.fm/s/601b68a8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/search/American%20Patriot%20News
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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