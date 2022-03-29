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Ukraine Kidnaps Priest
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87 views • March 29, 2022
The recent kidnapping of a priest and footage of past crimes against the Church.
"Town Smela, Cherkasy region, Ukraine - lawless territorial defense disrupts the Service and kidnaps the local Priest for Liturgically commemorating Orthodox Patriarch Cyril of Moscow and all the Rus." The further fate of the priest is unknown.
- Orthodox Church
https://youtu.be/1eAYOa64ce8
"Town Smela, Cherkasy region, Ukraine - lawless territorial defense disrupts the Service and kidnaps the local Priest for Liturgically commemorating Orthodox Patriarch Cyril of Moscow and all the Rus." The further fate of the priest is unknown.
- Orthodox Church
https://youtu.be/1eAYOa64ce8
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